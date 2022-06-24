Operational jump, heavy artillery fire: In 2022, the African lion roars loudly on the Mahbase

The African Lion 2022 training is the largest in the world and the largest in Africa. Here in Mahbas in the Moroccan Sahara.

© Copyright: Mhand Oubarka / Le360 (Video Capture)

The 18th edition of the African Lion 2022 exercise continued last Wednesday and Thursday with an active night jump and ground drills using FAR M109A5 howitzers and launchers in the Mahbase area of ​​the Moroccan Sahara – US Army Himmers rockets.

The night jump operating in the Mahbase area was carried out by three US Army C-130J Hercules aircraft. Section 1Time And 2Th The Parachute Infantry Brigades (PIP) participated in this exercise. These units are known for their quick and efficient interventions. Their intervention applies to hostile areas.

After the fall, joint ground military maneuvers were carried out to weaken and destroy a regular enemy.

During the exercises, ground drills using Royal Armored Force M109A5 howitzers and US Army’s Himmers rocket launchers were also discussed.

These military maneuvers are aimed at complementing the intervention capabilities of the participating factions and strengthening their integrated action capabilities in terms of planning and executing military operations within the framework of an alliance.

This year’s edition (June 20 to 30, 2022) features the participation of 10 African and international countries, including Morocco and the United States, as well as twenty military observers from allied nations’ Agadir, Benguirre, Kenitra, Mahbaz, Dorontant and Don-Dan.