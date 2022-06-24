Kylian Mbappé NBA Partner!

While some are on boats or on the islands of paradise, Kylian Mbabane attended the NBA Draft in New York yesterday to formalize a partnership between her new production company and the renowned American company.

Kylian Mbappé’s interest in the NBA is well known. It makes sense today to see the PSG striker getting closer to the American sports company.

Zebra Valley, the brand new production company of the world champion, has formed a partnership with the NBA. Objective: ” Integrate football and basketball fans around premium content and tell important stories “, Explains Kylian Mbabane. The principle of the Zebra Valley “Create inspiring content about people and ideas that will change the world”.

A kind of cultural bridge between the NBA and the world of football

By signing this partnership with the NBA, the PSG player is committed to establishing a kind of cultural bridge between the world of football and the world of American basketball, establishing his company in his mission to “help the next generation find its voice”.

The partnership was official last night when it became popular NBA Draft At Barclays Center in New York. Kylian Mbabane attended with 15 boys and girls from her foundation who traveled from France.