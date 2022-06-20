Why is it a bad idea to have an Edit Button on WhatsApp?

Some lawyers claim that the ability to edit messages on WhatsApp and iMessage can cause serious problems.

Officially announced a few weeks ago. Edit button coming soon on WhatsApp and iMessage. On a daily basis, the long-awaited functionality by Internet users promises to avoid misspellings and other inadvertent errors. Therefore, it is a very practical combination, despite the risk of causing serious security issues in the future.

Announced when WWDC 2022The Edit button appears iOS16 version of iMessage. Specifically, this function makes it possible to modify (uses multiple at once) after sending a message, but mark a conversation as unread or cancel sending a message (up to 15 minutes after its original export). Messages can be retrieved up to 30 days after they have been deleted.

For its part, WhatsApp plans to add similar features to its instant messaging app. In addition to the emojis that now allow you to add reaction, the meta panel operating system wants to make it possible Correction after message is sent.

Does the Edit Button promote harassment situations?

In an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel warned Apple against abusing the news editing function. According to him, the iOS 16 update – and WhatsApp with the extension – “Those who experience harassment and abuse are at serious risk“By giving Internet users the opportunity to change or delete their messages for up to 15 minutes, it can be very difficult for victims and their lawyers. Collect evidence To complain.

It remains to be seen how WhatsApp and iMessage will handle this issue. Michelle Simpson Tuegel calls for reducing the time to change messages, especially on GAFAM, from two minutes to fifteen minutes. The lawyer recommends clearly showing whether a message has been changed or deleted and allowing users. Disable this option.