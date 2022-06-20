9th round: Karim Ben Zak defeated Elizabeth Moreno

Credit: Karim Ben Cheikh Website

In the context of the French Assembly elections, for the ninth volume of the French population abroad, finally the candidate Karim Ben-Zak (Knobs) won by a margin of a thousand votes over the presidential majority candidate, Elizabeth Moreno.

Responding on Twitter, Ben Zach said: “AgainstThis victory is yours, Magreb and the French people of West Africa. You have made a clear choice to protect social justice and our public services. ” He pointed out.

This victory is yours, Magreb and the French people of West Africa. You have made a clear choice to protect social justice and our public services. From tomorrow I will be your voiceSAssembleeNat. Thanks # 9eCircoFDE ⁇ pic.twitter.com/URioBGtSzJ – Kareem Ben Zheikh (@K_BenCheikh) June 19, 2022

In a previous interview with Desk, The candidate from the 9th constituency in central Morocco announced his support for the immediate lifting of visa restrictions.

In the first round, he managed to garner 39.99% of the vote. Ben Zak served as a former French embassy official in Beirut after serving at the embassy in Morocco and as an African consultant in the United States.

The results of the Assembly elections, which were released on Sunday evening, saw the presidential movement coming together! Newspapers, a coalition of left-wing parties led by Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon, won 125 seats, winning 227 seats.

As a result, Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in the French National Assembly and was forced to form other parties.

