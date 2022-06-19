Employees who criticized Elon Musk by letter have been fired

S.PaceX fired several employees who were particularly involved in the production of the critical “open letter” Behavior of Elon Musk In the public sector, its presence and content were confirmed to Agence France-Presse by an employee, according to a message sent by the Acting Director of the Space Research Organization.

Quinn Shotwell sent a letter to all employees on Thursday saying that a “small group” of employees had sent this letter to all colleagues asking for their possible signatures and participation in a survey. Some felt “uncomfortable, intimidated, and / or angry” because the letter “forced them to sign something that did not reflect their views” or “interfered with their ability to focus on their work.” However, he believes, “we have very essential jobs and do not need this kind of over-activity”.

“Frequent distractions and humiliation”

After the investigation, the company fired several employees involved, without specifying how many. According to the media On the edge, Publicly criticized Elon Musk’s behavior in the production of the open letter and cited recent sexual harassment allegations against him as “frequent distractions and insults”. “Elon Musk is considered the most important employer and spokesperson The face of SpaceX – Every tweet he sends is practically considered a public statement from the company, especially in recent weeks, ”it says.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to AFP’s request. Boss of SpaceX, but also owner of electric car manufacturer Tesla and many start-ups. Controversies on Twitter With the usual serious messages, sometimes secretive, sometimes insulting. But the social website has taken on a new dimension since it announced in April that it wanted to buy.

