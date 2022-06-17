Usbek & Rica – Purpose, CSR and renaming: When stealing political business

If you were one of the 66% French people who watch the series at least once a week, you would have heard children, This rubbish and horrific show distorts the myths of the American superhero with perfect discipline. The summary is simple: in an imaginary American society, Awesome (For this Superhumans) Advanced human beings with supernatural physical abilities. The most powerful of them are united in a coalition SevenIts marketing and communication is managed by the company Required.

Spoiler Warning: Season 3, Episode 4.

The fastest African American A trainWhose abilities decrease over time, decides to go one way Renaming Employees need to retain their space Seven. Royal blue is replaced by wax patterns, and defending the rights of the African-American community is its new leadmodif. This marketing renaissance exemplifies the promotional campaign for the energy drink that parodies Pepsi with model Kendall Jenner in 2017. In both clips, the protesters face law enforcement face to face; Conflict seems inevitable, thanks to the appearance of it Deuce ex-engine Kendall Jenner or A-Rail The worst is avoided. By restoring social peace, business will resume and we will not forget to deliver the product in the last scene.

Are companies moving to the left?

Why mention this series? This is because it testifies to the politicization of brands and companies with the advent of citizen-consumer in the 2010s. Henceforth, individuals want the products they consume to reflect their ideas or their identities. Politics took this into account and enshrined this new moral need in French legal marble with the Cacti (Corporate Social Responsibility) Act. Companies are strongly urged ” Integrating social and environmental concerns into their business activities and their relationships with partners “.

One could have imagined that with the touch of cynicism, things would have stopped there and the company would have refused to submit to a new social capitalism because it was not compelled to function in any way. It was the complete opposite. They have not only integrated this new standard, more or less willingly, but have succeeded in advancing the domain by actively participating in its definition. Entrepreneurs, without hesitation to participate in public debate, have become an activist and sometimes a theorist. There are many examples of militant leaders: Michael-Edward Leklerk, Pascal Demerger, Emmanuel Faber or Serge Bobbin. The institution, strengthened by this new political responsibility, is now proposing to act with or without the legislation of politicians.

A political legitimacy for a company is not without effect on an agent who confronts it: the state; If it does not declare itself extinct, capitalism cannot function without a legal superstructure, although it does reduce it to “technicality”. To use the formula of Pierre MussoI.e. telling the management and “decision making” company.

Expanding the company domain

To avoid finding himself completely apolitical in a situation so complicated by the democratic crisis of representation, politicians are desperately trying to stick to the wagon by mocking the institution.