Algeria-Spain: Algiers retreat after EU threats

The Algerian embassy to the European Union responded in a cordial tone this Friday European Commission Press ReleaseIt points out and writes a possible breach of trade and investment association agreement Confidential.

According to the Spanish newspaper, “this Friday the Algerian embassy in the EU responded with another letter confirming that the gas supply to Spain was not in jeopardy and that trade between the two countries had not been reduced.”

By his side, El Pais says the Algerian delegation He assured European companies that the “Algiers government’s move to stop ongoing transactions with a European partner”. [allusion faite à l’Espagne]It is only in the minds of those who rushed to tarnish it. ”

The official Algerian letter to El Pais was “at least on paper, announced 48 hours ago”. “Algeria has already made it clear that it will continue to fulfill all the promises made in this context, in the most authoritative voice of the President, regarding the supply of gas to Spain. [et qu’il] The businesses involved must accept all of their contractual obligations, ”the newspaper said.

Earlier today, the EU expressed its deep concern over the suspension of Algeria in a statement issued by its High Representative on Foreign and Security Policy Joseph Borel and the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Domprovsky. In 2002 an agreement was signed with Spain on friendship and good neighborhood.

For two senior European officials, Algeria’s unilateral law “violates the EU-Algeria treaty” and states that the EU “opposes any coercive measures used against EU member states.”

Here it is Full text of the newsletterAlgeria’s Mission to the European Union:

“Algeria’s mission to the EU condemns the hasty action of the European Commission, without any verification, by the Algerian government on the suspension of the bilateral political agreement with the European Union by Algeria.

“As for the government’s alleged move to halt current transactions with its European partner, it is only in the minds of claimants and those who rushed to tarnish it.

“Furthermore, with regard to the supply of gas to Spain, Algeria has already made it clear in the most authoritative voice of the President that it will continue to respect all its obligations in this context. Businesses accept all their contractual obligations.