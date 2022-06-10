In turn, NASA will launch an investigation to explain the UFOs

After the efforts of US intelligence, the Pentagon and NASA in turn began an investigation to understand the unidentified aerial events. The study, which is expected to last nine months starting in the fall, will be carried out by renowned scientists and astronomers.

The possibility of extraterrestrial visits to Earth is certainly being taken more and more seriously in the United States: NASA launched on Thursday, June 9 in the fall of a multi-month investigation into unidentified aerial events – popular UFOs.

Following the efforts of US intelligence and the Pentagon, NASA’s system is exploring the existence of these objects, for example moving abnormally or very rapidly in our atmosphere, and this cannot be explained by the current state of our knowledge.

There is no evidence that these events are of extraterrestrial origin, the space agency immediately insisted. But “if someone asks me if I think there is evidence for an intelligent life in any of these cases, I will give a completely acceptable answer to a scientist, I do not know,” Thomas Zurbuchen, co-executive of NASA, told a news conference.

However, the US company argued that this issue could not be more important because it was about both national security and aviation.

Three goals

The study will be conducted by leading scientists and aeronautics experts. It is scheduled to begin in early autumn, lasting nine months and leading to public reporting.

Three objectives have been announced: to collect existing data, to determine what is missing and how to better collect it, and with what tools to analyze it in the future.

“Today we have only a very small set of these observations,” David Sparkel, the astronomer who led the work, told a news conference. “It makes it harder to make decisions.”

However, according to NASA experts, there are actually mountains of data that they want to collect from governments, private companies, associations or individuals. Allocated budget should not exceed $ 100,000.

The idea is to remove the stain of the object. “One of the results of this study is to make it clear to everyone (…) that the scientific process is right for all problems, including this one,” said Thomas Jurbusen, who says he decided to start the investigation.

Speculations

In June 2021, US intelligence a The most anticipated report There is no evidence for the existence of extraterrestrials, while dozens of events observed by military pilots could not be explained. Last month, for the first time in more than 50 years, a public hearing was held in the US Congress.

According to the Pentagon, the number of unidentified objects in the sky has been increasing over the past 20 years. And they inevitably raise terrible speculations.

“I think new scientific methods will be discovered,” Thomas Surbuchen said. “There are many instances where something that seemed almost magical turned into a new scientific result.” “Never underestimate the potential of nature,” he added.

Experts promised to start this project without any preconceived notions. But according to David Sparkle, UFOs can combine different events that cannot be put under the same explanation. He acknowledged that the study may not shed light on many aspects, but rather provide a blueprint for that goal in the future.

With AFP