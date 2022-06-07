Re / Done chooses Paris for its first international boutique

Re / Done, an American luxury brand that specializes in denim, chooses Paris for its first international boutique. The French flagship of the brand will open on June 16 at 22 Rue de Grenelle on the 7th Arrondissement.

Launched by Sean Barron and Jamie Massoor in Los Angeles in 2014, Re / Done is a luxurious and stable DNVB. Originally created online, the label was born with an original concept: to offer upcycled jeans from Levi’s models. Its lines were later extended to street wear: T-shirts, hoodies, sneakers and the like. They are now sold in over fifty countries, with its e-shop and high-end sellers such as Matches, Le Bon Marce, Net-a-Porter, Selfridges, Louisa Via Roma.

The brand is not new to the French capital. He organizes all his photo shoots there. After all, in March 2022, Paris Fashion Week added its name through a collaboration: Re / done actually works with the Dutch company Sheltersuit Foundation – a company that helps homeless people by providing hot and recycled products – to help people at Palais de Tokyo ” Entitled.

“Like the Americans, the French have a strong commitment to vintage, denim and California culture,” said Cynthia Midweck, brand manager at Re / Ton. “However, to date, we have never had the opportunity to deliver our products or present our brand in Paris. Re / Done Paris is an opportunity to introduce the brand in a memorable way in this city, which takes a deeper look at the ethical principles of our business.”

The fifty square meter boutique will offer pieces of a uniquely revised levy, in addition to the regular collections. This place also includes a vintage area featuring rare pieces.