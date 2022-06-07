Is physics on the verge of eruption? : Contradictions, Contradictions, Deviations ...

DescriptionTen years after the discovery of the Higgs boson, confusing observations make physicists question: Are they artifacts or traces of the existence of particles and unprecedented forces?

It goes back. And many more. The European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN, has been returning to part of a 27-kilometer perimeter underground pipeline near Geneva (Switzerland) since April, hoping to collide with the LHC orbit and reveal new secrets to physicists. But the atmosphere was calmer than it was a few years ago, hoping to make a big breakthrough, which finally happened in July 2012. In the midst of the clashes, the last particle missing from the hunting team, Higgs boson Or Brout-Englert-Higgs, according to his “parent” name.

“Everything was going well. After Hicks, we looked forward to the “super symmetric” theory or other new particle called SUSY, which promised to solve a lot of fundamental questions. It’s time for guaranteed inventionsRewinding Christophe Grojean, a physicist at the DESY Research Center in Germany. But the scene is not real. Since the time of Higgs, nothing SUSY has predicted has been found … there is no light particle that could have been an unknown dark matter required for the coalescence of galaxies. There are no crackers from newcomers that can double the number of known particles. “The big questions are always openChristophe Grojean recalled. So we have to go back to the basics: experience must be the machine of physics. ⁇

So, thanks for the many experiments: a fresh start for LHC and, above all, many interesting results at CERN or elsewhere. In one case, it was a particle that weighed more than expected. In another, it is a particle that does not spin well. Third, two members of the same family are involved in the dispute. In short, nothing is going right… but that is good news. In fact, these small deviations, these small deviations, these contradictions all make physicists think, the model that worked well until then shows its first signs.

Contradictions like “compass”

This model is the standard model: three forces, seventeen particles, everything is said. “The standard model is under incredible pressure, but so far no one was able to break it and its predictive power is very strong.”Remember Guido DonelliA former spokesman for the CMS, Higgs was one of two experiments that saw the boson. “It explains everything, radioactivity, fusion of stars, lasers, MRIs … it’s so accurate.”CDF spokesman David Tobek insists one of the tests for “extraordinary” results.

