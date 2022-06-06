Uncertainty about the new giant particle accelerator

Project map showing the possible route of future circular conflict between Switzerland and France. FCC / CERN

The largest and most powerful particle accelerator (LHC) near Geneva is preparing for its successor as it embarks on its third phase of testing. And if the LHC was nicknamed “The Lord of the Rings”, how would it qualify as its successor? Ten times more powerful, produces a thousand times more collisions, and the FCC, Futur Circular Collider, attracts, established in a three times larger tunnel (27 vs. 91 km).

In Paris, from May 30 to June 3, a conference took up the project, which has not yet been formally decided. The feasibility study is ongoing and by 2025 the definitive decision of the European Nuclear Research Organization (CERN) piloting the project will be taken in 2025. Two years later, construction of the underground ring will begin between 140. And 230 meters deep, which is mainly in France, with a trail under Lake Geneva between the Jura and the Alps and the northern border of the Annecy. The first conflicts are expected in 2045. These contain electrons, not heavier protons than in LHC. These will arrive by 2070. “This is the infrastructure of a century!” Tor Raubenheimer, a member of the FCC program, noted on the conference platform.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Contradictions, contradictions, deviations: Is physics on the verge of eruption?

The first studies in particular began ten years ago. “It took a long time to catch these ideas. We faced the wind,” During the break of the conference, Cartilage sits on a sunny bench in the cluster and subsequently recognizes the project’s science managers, Alain Blundell and Patrick Janot. It was a pleasure this morning to hear these presentations appreciating the excellence of the machine. It does all the physics you want and does better than other programs. ⁇ In less than two minutes of operation, it would accelerate the large electron-positron collision (LEP) in seven years (between 1989 and 1995) to form baptized “Z” particles.

China in line

But not all obstacles have been overcome. Feasibility study should calculate the exact location, design of the installation, civil engineering regulations, infrastructure (roads, rubble removal, etc.), administrative (protected areas, permits, etc.), environment and finances. Construction cost is estimated at 10.9 billion Swiss francs (6 10.6 billion) or LHC, but CERN accounts for only half of this budget. “Discussions are underway to obtain this funding from two host countries (France and Switzerland), CERN member states, non-members or private funds”CERN Director General Fabiola Gianotti explained at the opening of the conference.

You should read 39.54% of this article. The following are for subscribers only.