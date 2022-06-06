Home World Ninth District Legislator: Kareem Ben Zak Presents Elizabeth Moreno, Second

Ninth District Legislator: Kareem Ben Zak Presents Elizabeth Moreno, Second

Jun 06, 2022 0 Comments
Ninth District Legislator: Kareem Ben Zak Presents Elizabeth Moreno, Second
By Mohammad Zakir Alaw 08:44 on 06/06/2022

The two leading candidates in the first round of the Assembly elections for the ninth constituency of the French people living abroad are: Karim Ben Zak (Knobs) and Elizabeth Moreno (LREM).

© Copyright: Le360 (photomontage)

La République en Marche (LREM) candidate Elizabeth Moreno announced her election in the second round of the Ninth Constituent Assembly of the French people living abroad on Sunday evening, June 5. The most preferred, Karim Ben Zak, candidate New People’s Environment and Social Union (Nupes) came first.

Elizabeth Moreno (29.29% of the vote), in a statement to Le360, thanked voters who voted for her, “started the election campaign late”, based on partial results, especially electronic voting. “I can still convince them,” he promised, “and I will defend all my duties in the National Assembly.”

“The election plan of the first candidate (Karim Ben Zak, 38.8% of the vote, the editor’s note) was not realistic or achievable, especially when he promised free school,” Elizabeth Moreno declared.

According to Kareem Ben Zak’s committee, after counting more than 80% of the vote, it is clear that he is leading by 1.Er Tour around the block. For a single comment, Kareem Ben Zak said, “Thank you to all the voters, militants and elected officials who have supported him since 1.Er Day “.

He said he would continue the field campaign that started six months ago. Final results will not be released until Tuesday, Tuesday, a public holiday in France (Pentecostal day, editorial). The 2Th This round of elections will be held on June 19.

See also  Joe Biden having tea with Queen Elizabeth at V Pitcher

By Mohammad Zakir Alaw

You May Also Like

Naturgy's CEO buries Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project

Naturgy’s CEO buries Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project

Great Britain: The London Underground was paralyzed by a 24-hour strike

Great Britain: The London Underground was paralyzed by a 24-hour strike

IPE 2022 : Classé 164e sur 180 pays, le Maroc encore en deçà des objectifs

Ranked 164th out of 180 countries, Morocco is still below targets

A meeting on Tuesday entitled "Movement of People and Materials"

A meeting on Tuesday entitled “Movement of People and Materials”

Journée mondiale de l'environnement: Guterres appelle à protéger la Terre, "notre unique demeure"

World Environment Day: Guterres calls on ‘our only home’ to protect Earth

Les pays du sud de la Méditerranée confrontés à l'enjeu de la protection des données personnelles

South Mediterranean countries face the challenge of protecting personal data

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.