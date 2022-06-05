This ad on Google: Pixel 6 Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone will not last long.

Facebook

High speed phone with incredible performance, which guarantees the security of your personal information. With its careful design, you must necessarily accept it. Watch this video for an overview of these other features:

Google Pros: Pixel 6 unlocked 5G Android smartphone

The lithium-ion battery guarantees more than 24 hours of speed and autonomy

Quick payment

Camera with Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Portrait Mode Functions.

Google Tension chip for smooth and efficient phone operation.

Battery gives priority to your favorite applications.

3 pro camera lenses + 1 telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom

Data security confirmed

Unrestricted transfer of messages, contacts and photos from your old phone to the new Pixel.

Google Disadvantages: Pixel 6 Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone

Electromagnetic waves

Cheap on Google: Pixel 6 Unlocked 5G Android Smartphone

Currently there is an 8% discount on this smartphone. Buy this mobile for 549 instead of € 599.99.