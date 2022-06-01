Earn by playing in just 3 minutes

Play-to-Earn tends to revolutionize the world of video games. The player is no longer just for entertainment, but is participating in a new form of economy called GameFi (A combination of “sports” and “finance”).

The player is at the center of the experience by being motivated Earn cryptocurrencies and spend them Exchanges Or in the game itself. The new world in which NFTs integrate and fully play their roles.

What exactly is it?

Play to earn (P2E) games Video games based on blockchain technology. The goal is to encourage the player to participate as much as possible in the video game experience. This incentive requires the implementation of rewards in a variety of formats (cryptocurrency, NFT, upgrade, bonus, etc.).

These Play-to-Earns can take different forms. They can be “autonomous” like Axi Infinity, which means they are connected to their own game universe. For one, they rely on a virtual universe in the form of metawares like Runnivers.

How does Play-to-Earn work?

Economic model of Play-To-Earn Reward for players who bring value to the gaming environment. To do so, the game is free at the beginning (freemium). It’s no longer a question of buying a game or paying for a subscription, but rather of investing time in the game with returns.

Participants have to pay to add new features, upgrade a character, retrieve content or equipment, or make faster progress in the game.

What are Play-to-Earn Sites?

In recent months many types of playing and earning have been emerging. Important:

சொரரே : Blockchain is a game built on Ethereum. The main purpose is to collect virtual cards of football players to participate in tournaments. These cards are NFTs that may increase or decrease depending on the player’s performance in real life.

: Blockchain is a game built on Ethereum. The main purpose is to collect virtual cards of football players to participate in tournaments. These cards are NFTs that may increase or decrease depending on the player’s performance in real life. Print Infinity : The most popular NFT game that buys creatures to take part in fights.

: The most popular NFT game that buys creatures to take part in fights. Alice next door to me : The player is on a farm, and must grow vegetables, raise animals, go fishing, and create his own map.

Artwork from the video game Axie Infinity

Strengths and Weaknesses of Play-to-Earn

This game mode now has many advantages over incorporating a transactional concept into the gaming experience.

Thanks to the reliability provided by NFTs, the player benefits from all the benefits offered by blockchain technologies: Security, reliability and decentralization .

. The very concept is to provide one A rewarding gaming experience for the player In the form of rewards in cryptocurrencies.

However, Play-to-Earn is not without risk and shows some limitations:

To generate income, It is still necessary to make substantial investments in advance (Purchase of cards, artifacts, equipment, characters, etc.).

(Purchase of cards, artifacts, equipment, characters, etc.). The Security is not guaranteed within these blockchain games . The most popular Play-to-Earn Axie Infinity has been hacked for causing more than $ 600 million in damage.

. The most popular Play-to-Earn Axie Infinity has been hacked for causing more than $ 600 million in damage. These are It is often suspected that the games may be pyramid schemes. System to feed new users on previous players’ income. So, if players quickly change their wins and leave the game, the system will no longer be efficient.

Conclusion: What is the future of these games?

If these games were a real opportunity to make money and use the world of video games differently, they would Some more and not yet mature.

These games will continue to have new features over time, new applications for NFTs, and will only last as long as they retain the game players. The development of Metaverses may be the solution.