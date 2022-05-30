WWDC22: MacBook Air M2 is still expected

Mark Kurman says the M2-based MacBook Air could be unveiled at next week’s Apple Developer Conference. Newsletter week end.

Comment: John Fraser and Renderspylan

In addition to the planned improvements to the brand’s various operating systems, Apple aims to offer a new laptop during this important meeting.

iOS 16, macOS 13: Large and small changes expected in WWDC22

A major overhaul is expected as this MacBook Air has been described as borrowing from the design of the MacBook Pro for several months. Extra color palette – and boarding for the first time An M2 chip.

If the object is in WWDC, it will be on the Mac page. Apple aims to launch the next MacBook Air with the M2 chip at the conference. The recent distribution chain crisis in China has been plagued by issues related to the Covit-related strikes, but developers are noticing that Apple employees are increasingly using the next-generation MacBook Air with their applications. This is a sign that the new Mac is near.

Another hardware option is the curtain riser on the augmented reality headset, but we will not be in that position yet. Recent presentation To members of Apple’s board of directors of this product.

“realityOS” makes its mark, a presentation on WWDC?