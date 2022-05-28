For their screens, Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be newer than the old ones

As for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google is not planning major changes and will be relying on hardware like last year.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Will be released in the fall of 2022. So it’s not for now, but The brand has already revealed the design of the smartphones Some details about SoC or available colors.

In this process, the media 9to5Google I looked around at the code in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and found some clues about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro screens. The special site explains the discovery of two display drives made by Google in AOSP named “C10” and “P10”. These are abbreviated variants of the “Cheetah” and “Panther” codenames of two future smartphones.

Same screens as last year

Thanks to this, more is known about the screens of these devices. If you expect change, you may be disappointed. In fact, here’s what to expect:

1080 x 2400 pixels and Google Pixel 7 to 90 Hz;

1440 x 3120 pixels and 120 Hz for Google Pixel 7 Pro.

These display specifications and refresh rates do not change compared to previous models Pixel6 And Pixel 6 Pro. The panels used and supplied by Samsung – S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3 respectively – remain the same.

Minor changes

Google is happy with these screens and does not need to invest in new hardware for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, there are some minor changes to report.

For example, the Classic Pixel 7 looks slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 with a screen one millimeter narrower and 2mm shorter. Nothing shocking. On the Pixel 7 Pro page, 1080p mode will appear, especially as part of the power saving option. Full HD uses less than QHD.

9to5Google Not to mention that the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly better screen, as Google seems to support the S6E3HC4 screen, which looks newer than the S6E3HC3. “For now, nothing can be said about whether it will actually appear on the Pixel 7 Pro, but almost identical specifications will open the door.“.

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.