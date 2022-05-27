Venus Eclipse: The Moon’s disappearance from Venus is visible from Reunion

Venus approaches the Moon on Friday, May 27 at 4.50am. The crescent moon goes in front of the bright Venus planet. An exceptional moment that can be seen from the reunion. Even amateur and astronomy enthusiasts or astronomical photographers are impatient to be there. A little night in sight.

The evening star will hide behind the moon. It will take place this Friday morning, May 27 at 4:50 a.m., which will be less than an hour. A true lighthouse that surpasses the brightness of the stars will reappear to tell the shepherds of Earth’s sister planet that dawn has already come.

Business leader Quentin Gineys, who is interested in planetary photography, is getting ready for this celestial encounter that he wants to immortalize with his most beautiful shot this Friday, May 27th. His photos are available on his Instagram profile: @Qentin_ginies.

He graciously sent us some pictures of the stellar software (free) simulation software of the tight connection between the Moon and Venus.

According to Quentin Gineys, this rare and spectacular phenomenon is best seen in the eastern part of the island. “The event will start at an altitude of 10 degrees in the east. Venus disappears from the thin lunar crescent and emerges from the lightless side of the moon.”, He explains to us.

The event will also be available in Mauritius, Rodriguez and southern Madagascar, according to Max Lab’s founders association AAR on its Facebook page. Reunion is located in the southwestern part of the Indian Ocean, along with other Mascarenhas and Madagascar. Elsewhere on Earth, the Moon will pass over the planet.