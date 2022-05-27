Home World Debtors’ agreement to restructure Chad’s foreign debt is still pending – Le Magazine du Manager

Debtors’ agreement to restructure Chad’s foreign debt is still pending – Le Magazine du Manager

May 27, 2022 0 Comments
Debtors' agreement to restructure Chad's foreign debt is still awaited

According to Abe Amro Selassie, director of the IMF’s branch in Africa, Chad’s lenders have not yet reached an agreement on restructuring Chad’s foreign debt to prevent it from benefiting from the current high oil prices.

Chad has been seeking for years to “restructure $ 3 billion in debt, including one billion owed by Swiss oil trader Glencore.” According to the IMF’s African representative, the process is coming up against difficulties, and although Sadien officials have declared themselves confident, they can expect the process to end before mid – June.

So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange.

Glencore sent N’djamena earlier this year a new plan to repay a billion-dollar loan in 2014.

While waiting for an agreement to be reached, the International Monetary Fund laments that “the country can not even take advantage of rising oil prices in world markets because surplus revenue often falls into the pockets of debtors.”

See also  Sweden recognizes many Quran burns

You May Also Like

"Greater Eurasia": V. that another architecture is in production. Putin says

“Greater Eurasia”: V. that another architecture is in production. Putin says

Moroccan Autonomy Program, increasingly international and regional support

Moroccan Autonomy Program, increasingly international and regional support

For the WTO Trade Facility Agreement, Gabon is refining its roadmap - mafrique

For the WTO Trade Facility Agreement, Gabon is refining its roadmap – mafrique

Tunisie

Tunisia. Law school deans are distancing themselves from the proposed new constitution

French from Abroad: Pledges of LREM Candidate Elizabeth Moreno for Assembly Elections

French from Abroad: Pledges of LREM Candidate Elizabeth Moreno for Assembly Elections

Mediterranean Capital Partners announces exit from Cofina Group's capital

Mediterranean Capital Partners announces exit from Cofina Group’s capital

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.