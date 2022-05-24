The OCP group joins the World Economic Forum

The 2022 edition of the AFRICA CEO FORUM, the largest annual meeting of the private sector in Africa, will take place on June 13 and 14, 2022 in Abidjan, C டிte d’Ivoire. As the world recovers from the impact of COVID-19, 10 years after its first edition, the event will focus on proposing new avenues for African development.

Vaccine production, disruption of supply chains, digitalisation of economies, energy transformation … The health crisis caused by COVID-19 has accelerated the transition of economies towards new models. Whether it is support for sustainable growth, job creation or the growth of national and regional champions, the AFRICA CEO FORUM wants to work in public-private dialogue, which is essential to shape sovereign and autonomous Africa.

For the first time since 2019, the AFRICA CEO FORUM 2022 will be held face to face and will welcome more than 1,500 business and government leaders. Maggie Sol, President of the Republic of Senegal; Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Mohamed Pasoom, President of the Republic of Niger; Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria; Ralph Mupita, CEO of MTN; Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of the BUA Group; Soren Taft, CEO of MSC, Delphine Traore, Managing Director of Allianz Africa; Rita Sniper, CEO of Diana Holding; Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank; Alioune Ndiaye, Managing Director of Orange Middle East and Africa; Anne Rigail, Managing Director of Air France and many decision makers from Africa and around the world. They will discuss strategic priorities for shaping the future of African economies.

The event is jointly organized by Jeune Afrique Media Group and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

For more information and to register: https://lc.cx/mw9vbW

“The world is entering a complex and protracted period of economic and political tensions, and our continent must question its development model. To propose new ways of prosperity. Amir Ben Yahmed, President and Founder of AFRICA CEO FORUM.

“COVID-19 has put a strain on African economies and peoples, but they have suffered setbacks. Now we need to focus on recovery. While much turmoil can be expected, now is the time for Africa to use its strengths and make full use of the new machinery of development to emerge stronger from the epidemic. IFC’s support for AFRICA CEO FORUM demonstrates our commitment to mobilize private sector partners around a common goal: to create a better, greener and inclusive future for Africa. ” IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop said.

AFRICA CEO FORUM has been a key meeting place for CEOs, international investors and African governments for over 10 years. During the last physics edition of the forum in 2019, more than 1,500 decision-makers, including 700 CEOs, gathered in Kigali, Rwanda.

This year, AFRICA CEO FORUM will present new innovative formats that allow participants to discuss strengthening African economic sovereignty: case studies, expert testimonies, practice workshops, and high-level working groups.

The AFRICA CEO FORUM Awards, which each year rewards the most active companies and personalities on the continent, open their doors to twenty key startups in Africa through this initiative. Disruptors Club.

About AFRICA CEO FORUM

Founded in 2012, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is a reference platform for heads of major African and international companies, international investors, managers of multinational companies, heads of state, ministers and representatives of major financial institutions operating across the continent. Undoubtedly a place for top-level meetings, sharing experiences and understanding trends affecting the business world, the AFRICA CEO FORUM provides concrete and innovative solutions for businesses across the continent to thrive. Founded in 2012, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is a reference platform for heads of major African and international companies, international investors, managers of multinational companies, heads of state, ministers and representatives of major financial institutions operating across the continent. Undoubtedly a place for top-level meetings, sharing experiences and understanding trends affecting the business world, the AFRICA CEO FORUM provides concrete and innovative solutions for businesses across the continent to thrive. Through its initiatives, the AFRICA CEO FORUM supports the transformation of African family businesses by increasing the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent.

Information and Registration: https://lc.cx/mw9vbW

Follow us on social media # ACF2022

https://twitter.com/africaceoforum

https://www.linkedin.com/company/africa-ceo-forum?trk=top_nav_home

https://www.facebook.com/THE-AFRICA-CEO-FORUM-240363862988935/

https://www.flickr.com/photos/theafricaceoforum/albums

About IFC

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the world’s largest development company focusing on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal 2021, the IFC provided $ 31.5 billion to private businesses and financial institutions in developing countries, using the power of the private sector to end poverty. International spread. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.