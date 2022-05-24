An update is coming, but not what we expected

Google Chromecast is getting an update with Google TV, but we were not expecting this: It’s a quick access to your list of content to see through Google Assistant.

As we wait for the creditAndroid TV13 On devices GoogleTVIt is six months from the start Google Chromecast with Google TV Didn’t get the big update. But today Google Uses a minor update to quickly access its video content list Google Assistant.

OK Google, show me my playlist

“” Google announces.Accessing your playlist is easy now. On the home screen, press the Google Assistant button on your remote and say “Show my watchlist”.“I do not know if this feature is unique to Chromecast with Google TV or available on all Google TV devices. TV box And Connected TVs.

As for its availability, we still do not know if it will be available in France or in a short time (or even a few years).

An update #Chromecast Google TV has arrived! ⁇ Accessing your watchlist is now easier. While on the home screen, press the Google Assistant button on your remote and say “Show my watchlist” * pic.twitter.com/z7v0Vld2xp —Produced by Google (@madebygoogle) May 23, 2022

Chromecast with Google TV Ignored by Google?

9to5Google, Who took this messageGoogle has been widely criticized. “Obviously, it’s a bit surprising that it doesn’t already existAnd very disappointed. But Google has had more than one trick since it already announced the arrival of profile management on Google TV.

Further, The giant will work on the latest version of its Chromecast, Codenamed Boreal. But since the Chromecast with Google TV is still new, we do not expect this new version to come out anytime soon.

