Workplace well-being: 7 trends are coming to us from elsewhere

With no significant impact on motivation and performance, French companies are increasingly investing in the well-being of their employees. However, many trends are coming to us from other countries. We take part.

Bringing your pet to the office

If the introduction of animals into the work environment is still in its infancy in France, it is being democratized in other countries. The example in Japan with the Tokyo-based computer company Ferre allows its employees Take their cat to the office. The practice has several objectives: Fight against anxiety and stressPrevent the risk of “burning”, make new contacts and loosen the atmosphere.

Authorize 100% delivery

To many employees, the Quality of life at work (QVT) requires a better balance between professional and personal life. For this purpose, some companies allow 100% telecommunications recently. This is the case with Facebook, KitLab, Twitter and Square. In terms of home office flexibility, the Netherlands is not waiting for a health crisis because this alternative way of working is common. Since 2010.

Install “Normal Friday”

“Normal day” or ” Dress down Friday “Ordinary Friday” is an American custom in which company employees dress formally on Fridays. This day is selected by default as it is the last day of the week. Japan launched “Premium Friday” in 2017. Ideal: Encourage employees to leave work at 3pm every last Friday of the month Control more jobs and revive the economy.

Encourage personal projects

Germany promotes Individual projectsOf each. So, this is normal The employer who finances the sports and cultural activities of the employees. In addition, the contemporary contemplation of being in the office without actually working, is very annoying. Late departures are also relevant Sign of disorder, As is the case in Denmark. Across the Atlantic, in the United States, some employees are benefiting 20% of their working time is allocated to personal projects .

“Slow management” training

In Denmark, companies ” Slow management(Slow management). That is the idea To foster personal growth Employees in the workplace. The latter are aware of the time it takes to complete their projects successfully. They usually end their day at 5pm to respect the balance between professional and personal life.

Prevent work accidents

Finland is basically one of the champion countries in QWL. She is focused Struggle against accidents at work. In fact, safety rules are all thought out in a way that is integrated and respected by each employee. For their part, many Japanese companies take care of their health workersBy giving them the opportunity to take During painful periods it is called menstrual leave .

Sleep in the office

Finally, in some countries this is possibleSleep during work, Like Japan. Very common, practical Inmury, Or “minute sleep”, is considered an indicator of the investment he has made in the company. In France, siesta is not yet widespread, but grows as an alternativeMeditation or Sophology sessionsAt work.

(Photo credit: iStock)

Article written by

Author

This text was published under the responsibility of its author. Its content does not in any way involve the editorial staff of Les Echos Solutions.