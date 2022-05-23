The Washington State Attorney is suing Mark Zuckerberg

Washington attorney Carl Racine filed a lawsuit against Washington attorney Carl Racine on Monday, May 23, over the Cambridge Analytica case, alleging that the company used a large amount of data collected on Facebook. “Our investigation shows sufficient evidence for that [Marc] Zuckerberg was private [dans cette affaire]”, He wrote on Twitter.

This is the second attempt to include the co-founder of the social networking site in cases related to Cambridge Analytics. Last March, a Columbia District High Court judge, who is under the jurisdiction of the US capital Washington, refused to call Mark Zuckerberg to testify in the proceedings launched against Facebook in 2018. Cambridge Analytica has been accused of collecting and exploiting the personal information of 87 million users of the social network without their permission.

This information would have been analyzed during the 2016 US presidential election campaign to develop software that would guide US voters to vote in favor of Donald Trump. […] To expose the personal data of consumers, ”the lawyer argues in Sapona’s document filed today in the District of Columbia High Court.

To the Public Prosecutor’s representative, the Facebook CEO was aware of the “compromise” involved in manipulating the personal data of Facebook users to maximize Facebook’s profits. He was directly responsible for Facebook’s lax implementation in enforcing its terms, the lawyer continues.

As CEO, Mark Zuckerberg had the power to “control fraudulent practices and misrepresentations” of its operation to clients, the lawsuit said. In July 2019, federal officials fined Facebook $ 5 billion for “cheating” its users. They also imposed independent control over the management of its personal data.

The US agency, which was contacted by Agency France-Presse, declined to comment on the practice. Since the outbreak of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has removed access to its data from thousands of applications suspected of misusing it, restricting the amount of information generally available to developers and making it easier for users to measure restrictions on the sharing of personal data.