The 9th batch of French people living abroad debated on Friday 27 May

On Friday, May 27, at 6.30 pm Moroccan time, the 2022 Assembly debate will take place in the 9th constituency of French people living abroad. Organized by Zoom and Live on Facebook by Nicolas Arnold, the adviser to the French Citizens’ Council living abroad, elected in Rabat, North Africa, along with Yabiladi, will provide an opportunity for candidates to respond to this discussion. Voter Questions.

To date, there are 10 of the 19 candidates They released their optimistic businesses for the electionNamely Mohamed Oulkhouir (ASFE), Elisabeth Moreno (together!), Karim Ben Cheïkh (NUPES), Nathalie Amiot (Reconquest!), David Azoulay (presidential majority), Nacim Bendeddouche, Samira Herbal (ecologists with a presidential majority), Sébasti Solidarity and Progress), Naima Mafedel (Republicans) and Mehdi Rettad (Horizons).

As a reminder, many candidates have withdrawn from the race, especially for the assembly constituency M’Jid El Guerrab, Ahmed Edras Where Rachida GoutFor the benefit of the candidate nominated by the LREM, former Minister Elizabeth Moreno.

The 9th volume includes Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Tunisia.