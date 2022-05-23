Home World The 9th batch of French people living abroad debated on Friday 27 May

The 9th batch of French people living abroad debated on Friday 27 May

May 23, 2022 0 Comments
The 9th batch of French people living abroad debated on Friday 27 May

On Friday, May 27, at 6.30 pm Moroccan time, the 2022 Assembly debate will take place in the 9th constituency of French people living abroad. Organized by Zoom and Live on Facebook by Nicolas Arnold, the adviser to the French Citizens’ Council living abroad, elected in Rabat, North Africa, along with Yabiladi, will provide an opportunity for candidates to respond to this discussion. Voter Questions.

To date, there are 10 of the 19 candidates They released their optimistic businesses for the electionNamely Mohamed Oulkhouir (ASFE), Elisabeth Moreno (together!), Karim Ben Cheïkh (NUPES), Nathalie Amiot (Reconquest!), David Azoulay (presidential majority), Nacim Bendeddouche, Samira Herbal (ecologists with a presidential majority), Sébasti Solidarity and Progress), Naima Mafedel (Republicans) and Mehdi Rettad (Horizons).

As a reminder, many candidates have withdrawn from the race, especially for the assembly constituency M’Jid El Guerrab, Ahmed Edras Where Rachida GoutFor the benefit of the candidate nominated by the LREM, former Minister Elizabeth Moreno.

The 9th volume includes Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Tunisia.

See also  Danilo takes over the rule of the PLD, and from tomorrow he will take to the streets

You May Also Like

Childish statements by the Palestinian ambassador to Tucker in Morocco: the reaction of the Palestinian Authority

Childish statements by the Palestinian ambassador to Tucker in Morocco: the reaction of the Palestinian Authority

Ivory Coast: African football exhibition in Abidjan soon

Ivory Coast: African football exhibition in Abidjan soon

Childish statements by the Palestinian ambassador to Tucker in Morocco: the reaction of the Palestinian Authority

National Unity Day: Cameroonians promote coexistence among the people

National Unity Day: Cameroonians promote coexistence among the people

Omar Hilale

Morocco’s strategy is part of a partnership between the state vision and the international agenda.

Moroccan embassy in Senegal speaks out against the abuses and lies of the Palestinian ambassador in Dakar

Moroccan embassy in Senegal speaks out against the abuses and lies of the Palestinian ambassador in Dakar

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.