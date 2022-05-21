Morocco’s strategy is part of a partnership between the state vision and the international agenda.

The strategy adopted by Morocco on the basis of immigration, HM. Omar Hilale, the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said in New York on Friday that it was part of a natural partnership between King Mohammed VI’s vision and the international agenda on migration.

Speaking during the plenary session of the 1st International Migration Review (IMRF), Mr. Hilale, Morocco’s action “is neither circumstantial nor opportunistic. It’s a natural combination of principles and predictions. “

“A co-operation between the vision of his esteemed King Mohammed VI, who combines responsibility and humanity in the international agenda on migration based on the same national values ​​for immigration and asylum, first collapsed,” he said. Review of the implementation of the Global Convention on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, adopted in Marrakech in 2018.

On the issue of migration into the African Union, the Ambassador noted that “the integration of the Marrakesh Agreement with the African Immigration Agenda is working tirelessly under the leadership of His Excellency the King of Morocco for its development.” And complements the African agenda on migration.

“Since then, a coherent structure has emerged around a vision and belief,” he noted, quoting an excerpt from his Majesty King Mohammed VI’s text, which underlines the sovereignty: “For us it is a question of national, regional and global commitment. Coordinating the synergy between and approaching as close as possible the goal of improving and organizing immigration rather than combating it.

Mr. Hilale, in this context, pointed out that the commitment of the Moroccan settlement is part of this effort. “They will respond to national needs with international implications. They are realistic, ambitious and multi-party.

Announcing that migration will be taken into account for the first time in the 2024 National Census, the Ambassador of Morocco also pointed out that a volume on international migration will be integrated into permanent national employment.

“We will ensure the permanent integration of the human rights dimension into migration-related policies,” he said, adding that Morocco will work with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other UN agencies to implement climate change mitigation programs. Change in migration and inclusion.

He also expressed Morocco’s readiness to provide training on migration to Arab and African-speaking countries in all of these areas.

Mr. Hilale noted that Morocco begs for a cross-cutting approach to the immigration issue, pointing out that by looking at Africa through immigration surveillance in Rabat, Africa, Morocco needs knowledge of the facts.

“With a 5 + 5 configuration at the Mediterranean level, the Kingdom supports the adoption of a clear roadmap for better governance,” he said, adding that the Kingdom has been selected by the organization of the 1st Conference of Regional Review. Agreement on the Arab region, for an integrated and integrated approach to the area sedimented by human migration.

He also stressed the need for “anyone who seeks to normalize the displacement phenomenon and acts responsibly and humanely” to abide by the spirit and letter of the Marrakesh Agreement.

“For those who seek the experience of ambition and dedication, it is their duty to strengthen their obligations in terms of quality and quantity. Because, until the agreement is implemented, the path that emerges will not be fully explored. ” .

Referring to the 1st International Migration Review Forum, Mr. Hilale, this conference is synonymous with multilateral commitment, the benefit of continued contributions in terms of consultation, sharing and action. To this end, he recalled the relevance of the UN Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of the Marrakesh Agreement, which stressed the responsibility of the responsible and joint administration on the issue of migration.

He noted that the organization of regional assemblies has made it possible to combine adaptation and allocation by providing a strong regional dimension to the agreement, noting that the adoption of the Rabat Declaration by the champion nations of immigration has coordinated a movement.

“Both a staircase and a fresh start, the 1st edition of the IMRF, above all, reflects the opportunity to measure the performance of the Marrakesh Agreement soaked in the breadth of our collective action,” he says. Commitment is essential, and the personal responsibility of the states is important. “Headed by my country, and then in a nucleus, the agreement must continue to be watered and strengthened,” the ambassador concluded.

The 1st International Migration Review Forum, together with member states, observers and stakeholder UN representatives, reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Margesh Agreement at the local, national, regional and global levels and discussed new concrete steps. We need to better protect and support the more than 281 million migrants worldwide through changes in policies and practices.

The event culminated in the adoption of an intergovernmental negotiating report on progress.

