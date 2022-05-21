Meteorological study. Storm warning in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland

Case # 1: You (or anyone else) are using $ this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit over devices and / or browsers simultaneouslyExit devices and / or browsers that you do not use





Case N ° 2: You are browsing privatelyAlways exit before closing the browser window





Case N ° 3: You are refusing link cookies in your browser settings (or the update has changed your settings)Change your browser’s cookie acceptance settings





In all cases You can resolve the issue by clicking “Continue on this device”





What happens if I click “Continue on this device”?

You can enjoy your account on this device and all your other devices will be logged out. You can always reconnect with it within the range of $ this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit devices.





How do I view connected devices?

Go to your customer area and click “Manage Devices”. If you go there after clicking “Continue on this device” there should be only one.





