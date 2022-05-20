The United Kingdom and Rwanda explain the UN plan for migration

This is what the British Home Secretary and the Rwandan Foreign Minister did at the United Nations in Geneva when explaining the migration of migrants to Rwanda. The project was approved by the UN. The refugee agency and the human rights body have drawn criticism: Britain plans to send some of its illegal asylum seekers to Africa.

“We are working with our allies, the Rwandan government, to find new and innovative solutions to global problems. Said British Home Secretary Priti Patel. I fear that other organizations and other countries will not offer alternatives. And the current situation is no longer acceptable. “

“Once the UK is ready to send the first group of asylum seekers, we will be ready to receive them. Vincent Britta, Rwanda’s foreign minister said. We have developed all the necessary mechanisms to implement the asylum claim. And we are also working on logistics.

UN, this plan is against the rights of refugees. This is of particular concern to many undocumented Ukrainians in Great Britain, who often suffer administrative delays in obtaining visas. They may also be “relocated” to Rwanda, with their file processing pending.