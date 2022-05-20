The Central American Parliament presents the Eskipulas Peace Prize to King Mohammed VI

The Esquipulas Peace Prize, presented to King Mohammed VI, was presented by El Salvador legislator Ernesto Alfredo Castro Altana to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rashid Talpi Alami, and the Councilor, Enam Miara.

At this extraordinary session of the Central American and Caribbean Parliament (FOPREL), Rabat, this Thursday, May 19, 2022, King Mohammed VI was presented with the Esquipulas Peace Prize, a highly specialized award for his acts of sovereignty. In support of “peace among the people”.

The distinction was made by El Salvador’s Speaker Ernesto Alfredo Castro Altana to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rashid Talpi Alami, and to the Council of Enam Miara.And Extraordinary session of FOPREL.

In the presence of the Moroccan parliamentarians and Moroccan delegates and parliamentary advisers, this extraordinary session of Fப்ரbralin unanimously adopted a resolution emphasizing that the awarding of the Eskipulas is a “sign of respect and consideration”. The wisdom and courage of a king who rejects disagreements and continues to work to establish peace among the people, who holds the common good in the highest esteem.

FOBREL is made up of speakers from the parliaments of Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The prize was named after the Guatemalan city of Esquipulas (1986), which later signed the Declaration of Five Central American States (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica), and later the Peace Accords (1987). Journey towards peace in this region.

During this 26And FOPREL’s Extraordinary Session is being held under the theme ‘South-South Cooperation’ from 19 to 21 May 2022. Rashid Talpi Alami and Enam Miara lauded the organization for presenting the Eskipulas Peace Prize to Sovereignty and for their firm support for the region. Integrity of Morocco.

Participants in this FOBREL session will discuss the issue of migration and the development of renewable energy considered as an “alternative source of fossil fuels” in Rabat.