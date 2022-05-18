ESSD Top Aces Announces New Direction for European Operations in Europe: Security Lines

Top Aces Inc.., The North American ESSD specializes in Advanced Advanced Flight Training (ADAIR) and Intimate Flight Support (CAS), announcing the arrival of new executives to guide the company’s growth and operations across Europe. What is the record of his aspirations in Europe.

Stephen Mர்ller has been appointed general manager of Top Aces’ German program, and will coordinate advanced training skills and oversee renewed contracts with the German Armed Forces (GAF). Stephen Mல்லller, a former fighter pilot in the German Armed Forces, is the CEO of GFD GmbH and most recently the Chief of Mission and Air Services Airbus DS (Defense and Space).

David Bradshaw has been appointed Director of Business Development (Europe) for Top Aces. A former Brigadier General, he served in the Royal Air Force for 30 years and recently retired. Prior to joining the company, David led the service in F-35 Lighting and was responsible for RAF’s Combat Air portfolio, which included the modernization of the UK’s flight training operational infrastructure.