Universities and institutions approach young people with Asperger syndrome

Bac ES With due respect in his pocket, Brian, 21, at the University of Toulouse-III checked a computer DUT in a timely manner. Also, in September, after graduating with a professional degree in computer graphics, “This is a master’s degree from a great animated film school! ⁇He says he is excited and optimistic about the future. Brian, like other students, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the age of 11, which includes all types of autism. “Very light”.

In his personal life as well as in the courses he multiplies, this disorder often passes “Great embarrassment”. Brian says it takes an unequal effort “Look in the eyes” His speechwriters are in trouble “Reach out to others”, To deal with the unexpected. But, above all, like many autistic people, understanding the implicit, secondary and implicit social “codes” in conversations.. In training, as in the workplace, he must obtain very clear instructions, preferably in writing, “To sort information, be slow without getting lost in the details”. There would have been many difficulties that would probably have been overcome without the help of an Aspie-Friendly device (“aspie” is a short code to qualify as someone with Asperger’s).

Launched in 2018, the plan to create an Aspi-friendly university is in line with the report of the philosopher and autistic – Joseph Schwannek. Published In 2017, it was specifically called “For the Professional Recruitment of People with Autism”It is estimated that 75% to 95% are unemployed. The organization plans to facilitate their integration into higher education, which has not yet been open to them, despite improvements in their schooling following a 2005 law relating to the enrollment of students with disabilities.

Educational facilities

To date, out of the few thousand who are officially in these institutions, twenty-five universities participate in the program for 500 autistic students. The Statistics Ministry of Higher Education. This number is increasing every year. But they are therefore a “straw” compared to the 700,000 French people with autistic disorders. National Institute of Health and Medical Research. At least half of those who have long been referred to as “high-performance autism” or “Aspergers” have no intellectual disability or language delay, but experience difficulties in communication and social interaction.

