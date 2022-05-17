Libya: Fighting after the announcement of the co-government to enter Tripoli

# In other countries : Clashes erupted in Tripoli on Tuesday after the Libyan parliament-appointed government, backed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced it was entering the capital, the seat of rival executive power.

The government’s media unit said in a statementThe Prime Minister of the Libyan government, Fatih Bachaka, arrived in the capital, Tripoli, with several ministers, where he began his work.

At the beginning of 2020, the UN. The government, sitting in Tripoli, born out of a political process funded by, did not immediately react to the announcement.

The AFP correspondent noted that clashes between armed groups erupted in the early hours of the morning after the entry of Pachaka’s government.

Heavy gunfire continued in the city around 0700 GMT (0500 GMT) local time.

In February, a parliamentary session in the East appointed former Interior Minister Fathi Pachaka as the new Prime Minister. The organization is backed by the powerful Marshal Khalifa Habdar of eastern Libya, who sought to seize the capital in 2019.

But Bachaka has so far failed to oust the current executive in Tripoli, led by businessman Abdelhamid Dibba, who has repeatedly said he will hand over power to the elected government.

Abdelhamid Dbeibah’s government, whose main task was to organize the legislative and presidential elections, was originally scheduled for last December.

However, a series of clashes between local political parties, especially over the legitimacy of the ballot, led to the indefinite postponement of the elections, based on the international community’s great hope of finally establishing a wider country in North Africa.

Dbeibah’s political rivals believe his term ended with an adjournment.

Libya has been struggling to free itself from more than a decade of political turmoil and conflict following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011 following the Arab Spring.

This vast country of just 7 million people is plagued by political turmoil, divisions and insecurity between competing institutions in the East and the West.

Oil production, the country’s main source of income, is once again being held hostage to political divisions.

Considered close to the eastern camp, the groups behind the oil siege demanded the transfer of power to Bachako and better distribution of oil revenues.

At the end of April, the divided UN. The Security Council adopted a resolution by the United Kingdom extending its political mission in Libya for three months, including the new UN Security Council. Russia denied long-term leave until the ambassador was appointed.