Home Economy FIFA from NBA 2K creators? The company responds intelligently

FIFA from NBA 2K creators? The company responds intelligently

May 17, 2022 0 Comments
Un Fifa Des Créateurs De Nba 2k ? L'entreprise Répond

EA Sports and FIFA will not renew their contract, which has been in effect for almost 30 years. The North American company will abandon the brand and use the EA Sports FC name from next year. It remains to be seen which company will receive this name from 2024. One that has appeared in all pools is Take-To Interactive and its sports label 2K Games. In an interview with IGN, CEO Zelnick Strauss did not release the pledge, but said they were exploring possible opportunities in the future.

“We are keen to expand our options in the sport. FIFA is a great brand with incredible potential, but we do not want to discuss it. [sobre ello] Zelnik recalled at a public meeting of shareholders last Monday that “licenses exist and they tend to represent the company” at all times. “

FIFA projects

FIFA has issued a statement regarding the decision not to renew the contract with EA Sports. The president of this football company, Gianni Infantino, revealed that Saga will return with another publisher: “I promise you that it will be the best for the only real players and football fans with the name of FIFA.” , He declared. Mentioned.

According to FIFA, working with other companies will give players “extra options”, which is why they are in talks with “leading publishers” and investors before the introduction of FIFA 24, which, as expected, will appear soon. At the end of 2024. The license is still in the hands of Electronic Arts, so FIFA 23 will be marketed under these names.

See also  10 things you should see before watching a Fortnight movie in theaters

Spring | IGN

You May Also Like

En cas de non-conformité, de nombreuses applications seront supprimées.

Google removes 900,000 apps for security reasons

Universities and institutions approach young people with Asperger syndrome

Universities and institutions approach young people with Asperger syndrome

Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York City

Factbox-US companies offer travel benefits related to abortion

Tosca is expanding in Europe

Tosca is expanding in Europe

Clap de fin pour Standing Up, série préférée des Marocains

Complete the applause for the Moroccan People’s Favorite Series, Standing Up

Renault Premiere ES V6 PRV 150 hp

Renault premiere (1987). The last American Renault in the class?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.