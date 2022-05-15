The benefit of aspirin was questioned

Decryption – In primary prevention, i.e. before the onset of heart disease, the risk is real.

It is still recommended for many patients, and more … Take low doses of aspirin every day to avoid possible heart attack or stroke. Stroke Useless, even dangerous. The masses say: The most influential American learned community, the US Prevention Services Task Force (USPSTF), is actually out now. Suggestions Contraindications to the use of aspirin in primary prevention (i.e. before the onset of heart disease) in those at risk 60 years of age and older. In 40-59 year olds with risk factors, net benefit “Weak” And this “Results must be personal”Experts say.

Read moreHeart Diseases: Why Women Should Be Tested

Let’s talk about a real twist. In 2016, the same

USPSTF Aspirin is recommended for people with a 10% risk of heart attack or stroke within 10 years. She is not alone: ​​many corporate recommendations