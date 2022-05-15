9th Constituency of French People Living Abroad: MP Emjit El Grob will not run in the Assembly elections

© Copyright: Brahim Moussaid / Le360

Outgoing Deputy M’jid El Guerrab announced this Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Casablanca that he would not stand in the 9th Assembly elections of the French people living abroad, uniting the Maghreb and West African countries. .



“I have decided to withdraw from the race so that this seat can be in the hands of a majority of the president,” Franco-Morocco promised at a news conference. Against a socialist leader (including 3 years imprisonment, 1 year imprisonment and 2 years disqualification). In a press release issued in Paris last Friday, M’jid El Guerrab announced his decision to appeal.

In front of the media this Saturday, the outgoing deputy minister felt that the timing of the announcement of the verdict was not appropriate at the start of the campaign for the assembly elections. “If I run my candidacy under the label of independents, I will step down for another important reason that will prevent Elizabeth Moreno’s candidacy, which was invested by a majority of the president, from weakening,” he added. , Moved strongly by the announcement of his resignation.

M’jid El Guerrab praised the minister’s qualities for equality between women and men.

Outgoing MP, described his record at 9And “Positive” volume. On August 30, 2017, he ended his argument with Socialist Boris Farru by saying, “I leave with a sense of duty and responsibility,” without saying “I blame myself.” “Sorry once. Again,” M’jid El Guerrab said before concluding his press conference.