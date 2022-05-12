U.S.A. researchers say they have discovered part of an asteroid that kills dinosaurs.

The amber piece found in the Danes, North Dakota in the United States, may have been part of an asteroid that collided with Earth 66 million years ago.

A small fragment of the asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago is believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, which were discovered in an amber fragment in North Dakota (USA), a documentary and aired on American television. CNN.

This news is stated in the documentary titled Dinosaur disaster On the American channel PBS. The discovery took place at the fossil site of Danish, with the formation of Hell Creek, which unearthed several fossils from the high Cretaceous (between 100 million and 66 million years of our epoch).

Brian de Palma’s cousin – Archaeologist Robert de Palma’s new excavations have uncovered fossils, including an amber fragment containing a fragment of an asteroid crashed on the Yucatan Peninsula, 3,000 kilometers off the site. . This is where the fish were found to have absorbed the debris thrown during the disaster.

Intriguing chemical components

The impressive distance between the two locations testifies to the violent impact caused when the asteroid fell to Earth. The ancient researcher and his collaborators claim to have discovered asteroid-shaped cylinders (remnants of molten rock) that ended up in the resin of wood and later turned into amber.

Once detected, amber can be sent to the laboratory for analysis. Discoveries have revealed the presence of two chemical elements, chromium and nickel, which can be found in the asteroid that formed the Cixulup abyss in Yucatan province.

Entering the atmosphere and falling this rock to Earth is considered one of the most plausible causes of dinosaur extinction, although other theories Massive volcanic eruptions Are also presented to justify their disappearance.

A “captivating” discovery if confirmed

Information that prompted Robert de Palma to present his work last month at the Goddard Center, which is affiliated with the US space agency NASA.

“It could be a tiny fragment of asteroid colliding with Earth, even micrograms, and preserving it is mind-boggling,” said Jim Carwin, chief scientist at the Goddard Center.

For his part, Robert de Palma said he was optimistic about publishing his works in a science journal “in the coming months”.