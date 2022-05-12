Mandatory masks will not be recommended on EU flights from May 16

This update of health care measures for air travel within the EU was carried out by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

Flights to / from places where EU governments are required to wear masks on public transport are excluded from this measure.

According to Ryanair, which issued a statement following the new measure, 15 countries still make it mandatory to wear masks on public transport. They are: Austria, Latvia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Estonia, Malta, France, Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Greece, Spain and Italy.

“We expect these states to relax their rules on masks in the next few days, in line with these new health guidelines from EASA and ECDC. Potential travelers can view the EU’s latest mask regulations on the re-open EU website, ”Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson was quoted as saying.