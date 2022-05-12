3 reliable and active VPNs to protect your devices at the best prices by 2022!

While waiting in line for coffee and looking at email, jumping on the public subway network to see if it’s still raining, or connecting to the library’s WiFi, we all unknowingly joined Public WiFi. Some work. Browsing the Internet on public WiFi networks is not a secure practice when it comes to digital security. In fact, it is very easy for hackers to gain access to your device, which can steal some of your sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and bank account information.

Fortunately, VPNs encrypt your Internet traffic, direct it through a virtual private tunnel, change your IP address, and secure Internet browsing. Public Wi-Fi networks.

After testing dozens of VPNs, We are well aware of the major VPN brands and overall the VPNs we have listed below have performed well in terms of features, security and speed. They also offer excellent value for money. So if you want to know what VPN we recommend, read on.

But before we get started, let’s talk about our testing process. We submit Every VPN Is Rigorous testing. We checked for IP address leaks, conducted multiple speed tests, and spent countless hours trying out their applications. We looked behind the scenes at every VPN company looking for past controversies, violations and more. Of course, we reviewed their privacy policies to make sure they did not collect or sell our browsing data.

Two more VPN brands are coming up: NordVPN And SurfShark. But we would have read this whole review if you had, because each of our 12 best VPNs offers something unique.