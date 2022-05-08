Listen to the “scream” of the black hole!

“In space, no one will hear you scream. ⁇ Everyone who saw it Alien, You know it. Because in the vacuum of space, no sound propagates. In the vacuum. But in a set of galaxies surrounded by gas, that’s a different matter. NASA researchers now offer us something incredible. Let’s listen … Black hole song!

Perseus cluster is a Constellations About 250 million are locatedLight years Of the earth. It contains about 200 galaxies. And at its center is a black hole. In 2003, NASA researchers discovered that the waves emitted by this black hole cause waves in clusters of hot gas. They were translating the waves into music in particular. However, a hint is unheard ofHuman ear From about 57 octaves below medium C.

Today The Astronomers What can be called a new sonification Black hole. This time they wanted to review the actual sound waves found in the space laboratory data X-rays Chandra. What? Real sound waves? But let us not say that there is No sound in space?

Sounds from other black holes

This is especially true when the considered space is vacant. But a galaxy contains hundreds of galaxies. Large amounts of gas surround them. This allows sound waves to propagate. And it is these waves that astronomers have extracted here and made audible by amplifying them Frequency Millions upon billions of times.

Researchers are also working on the sonication of another black hole. Probably the most popular of them, because this is the M87 whose The first picture Retrieved fromEvent Horizon Telescope (EHT) Released in 2019. However, it is not in this film that astronomers rely on extracting sounds from it. But on others, as mentioned ChandraSpeak Hubble Space Telescope And through Atacama (Alma, Chile) large millimeter / submillimeter network. Data Wavelengths Different to match the different range of sounds that researchers can hear. Too low for waves Radio Medium tones for optical data from Alma, Hubble and high tones for X-rays from Chandra.