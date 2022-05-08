Ethiopia plans to increase its electricity export earnings to $ 400 million over the next 10 years, a state-owned utility official said.Ethiopia Electric Power⁇.

According to Andalem ChiaExecutive Director of Planning inEthiopia Electric PowerAddis Ababa will work to promote electricity exports to neighboring countries from power plants already operating in East Africa.

Ethiopia’s electricity exports to its neighbors, including Sudan and Djibouti, are currently $ 50 million a year.

L ‘”Ethiopia Electric Power It also provides short- and medium-term energy exports to South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Is one of the priorities of the energy sector Government Ethiopia aims to become a lightweight manufacturing hub and middle-income economy in Africa by 2025.

The country has identified hydropower, wind, geothermal, sunlight and biology for power generation projects.