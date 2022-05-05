This funny little spherical robot goes to the moon

By 2022, the Japanese company iSpace is expected to land a module on the moon. The mission, in conjunction with the Japanese space agency Jaxa, places a small spherical robot on the lunar surface. Named Sora-Q, it can collect data on regoliths on the lunar surface.

The design of lunar robots is not unique to aerospace companies: toy companies see the same thing! The Japanese space administration, Jaxa, debuted in a video released on April 29th Robot A new kind as a result of collaboration with two large companies and academics. Born into a joint venture between Jaxa, Sony, Toshisha University and toy company Tommy A spherical robot Can roll on wide white plains நிலாThat Huffington Post When comparing Droid PP-8 from Saga Star Wars. With a diameter of a few centimeters, the equivalent of a baseball, the Sora-Q weighs only 250 grams. Relatively rare properties in the field of space exploration. Video posted by that organization ReutersThe media around the world quickly aroused the enthusiasm of amateurs and professionals.

A review of the “Mini-Rover”

Models of the little robot released by Jaxa may suggest the science fiction movie concept. However, the device will roll nicely and truly to the moon by the end of 2022. It will be integrated with a joint Jaxa mission. Japanese company iSpace. Once on our natural satellite, Sora-Q will perform the task of rolling through the fine dust scattered on the lunar surface known as the regolith. The palm-mounted mini-rover is capable of changing its structure to advance through rough terrain. Sora-Q can always be divided into two parts connected by a common center. These two divisions are the “wheels” of the robot, which can maneuver independently of each other to overcome certain obstacles.

The mission of the Sora-Q, which has been in development since 2015, is to provide Jaxa with data on the behavior of the robot on the moon, thanks to a small camera integrated in the center of the structure when transferring images to Earth. This unit is intended to withstand extreme conditions Lunar soil and regolith, Especially famous for being sticky. Made of metal and PlasticSora-Q can withstand very extreme temperatures, with the latter varying between 120 C and -170 C.

Japan aims for the moon

So Hakuto-R will be carried to Sora-Q Moon by Mission 1. Hawk 9 Carries a lander designed by iSpace (initially) White label location), Founded in 2008 at the instigation of aerospace engineers. With the Hakuto-R project being run in conjunction with Jaxa, iSpace could establish itself as a new favorite player in lunar exploration. With this first mission, Japan will feature for the first time A robotic device on the moon. A real technological advancement, at the same timeJapanese Space Agency Wants to send the first team to the moon by the end of 2020.

At the same time, the work of iSpace and Sora-Q will benefit Jaxa’s many partner agencies. The return of humans to the moon Launched by the United States in 2018. However, the little Japanese robot should be ahead of the American and Chinese giants: some viewers estimate that the release of iSpace will take place soon in October 2022.