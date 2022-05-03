Android starts running Nintendo Switch games

The Android system welcomes its first functional Nintendo Switch emulator. Skyline is already capable of running multiple games.

Since its inception Nintendo-Switch In 2017 with similar architecture Nvidia ShieldA dream Android emulator Movable Hack fans. Nintendo’s Hybrid Console, like most Android devices, runs on the ARM operating system with a proprietary operating system that uses some components from Android and FreeBSD. For the first time, that dream was made a little more certain by working on Skyline, the first real Nintendo Switch emulator for Android.

We already told you about the Nintendo Switch emulation on Frandroid. about this Nintendo’s growing problem Who cares about switch games that look and perform better on their PC than their own game console. We’re talking about actually running The latest fashionable games in 8K by Yuzu emulator. Now the manufacturer can face massive emulation on any high-end smartphone.

Skyline is an application for Android that is made up of some components of Usu and Ryuginx, two of the most advanced prototypes on the system. As XDA points out, the teams behind these two emulators have also agreed to lend a hand to the development of Skyline.

Some games are running

The emulator is still young compared to its two counterparts, but already promises to run games Sound mania And விண்ணுலகம். Next on the list Super Mario Odyssey. Various complex topics that allow you to rule out the biggest bugs in the emulator.

I was able to try the Celeste game on the XDA site OnePlus 10 Pro It runs the game at 40 FPS + with Snapdragon 8 General 1. There are undoubtedly many upgrades to improve the performance of the emulator.

No longer have to follow the evolution of the emulator in the years to come. This could soon give Nintendo a hard time.

