“Everything is fine! Assurance to Russia, what’s going on at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant?

The administration building burned down, but the reactors remain intact, according to reporters who visited the plant on Sunday, May 1. Conflicts within the international community have caused fearA nuclear disaster similar to the one at Chernobyl in 1986.

Damage is present: The facade of the large administration building, which served as a training center for plant workers, was gutted by fire and several windows were broken. But no trace of gunfire or bombing has been found in the six cubes of the Red Dome containing the nuclear reactors that began construction in the 1980s.

What information is available so far?

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency The condition of the Zaporizhia power plant is considered “worrying”, Has not had access to its experts since its capture by Moscow. kyiv, as well as the IAEA, have no further contact with the plant’s leaders.

But the Russians say the exact opposite. The plant “operates normally in accordance with nuclear, radiological and environmental standards”, however, Major General Valery Vasiliev, an expert in nuclear and chemical questions sent by Moscow to protect the site, promises on the spot.

None of the few soldiers guarding behind the sandbags wore masks or any other protective equipment against radiation. “Here it is, everything is fine! Andrei Shevtchik, the new pro-Moscow mayor of Energodar, who came to power after the Russians, trumpeted,” We are ready to sell electricity to Europe. Any buyer is welcome! It’s very cheap! Before departure and covered with Russian flags.

Who runs the plant?