Elon Musk and Mark Cuban discuss Dogecoin usage on Twitter

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, discussed how to fix the problem of spamboots on the platform. Promises to solve spam problem “Or try and die“. Last week, Twitter agreed to sell the company to Musk for about $ 44 billion.

A suggestion came from American billionaire businessman Mark Cuban. He is one of the American stars of the reality TV series Shark Tank and the owner of the team NBA Dallas Mavericks.

In a tweet released early Sunday, he suggested that all Cubans should participate Dogecoin for unlimited Twitter posts. If someone reports a message as spam and a person confirms it as spam, that person will receive a dose of spammer. He explains that spammers have to post 100 times more dogecoin. However, if the news is not spam, the reporter loses his dogecoin.

As of this writing, Mr. Cuban’s tweet has been liked more than 9,000 times. Billy Marcus, co-founder of Dogecoin, said: “I like this“Musk replied,”Not a bad idea“.

Many dogecoin supporters think Cuba’s recommendation is a good idea, noting that it is very positive for DOGE. However, some are skeptical of its reliability, and some question the need to get started Paying for what is currently a free service and forcing people to use cryptocurrency Meem as a guarantee to prevent spam.

Some have raised the issue of dishonest users playing with the computer for profit. A user Twitter Responded to Cuba: “No, you do not think so. How do dishonest actors and ‘spammers’ who report non-spam spam deal with human confirmation that it is spam in order to get the coin?”

Tesla boss promises to bring “Significant improvementsTo Twitter. He called the bots spam The “problem” is cryptocurrency Very annoying on Twitter ”. Before the social media company accepted his acquisition offer, he said, “If his offer on Twitter is successful, he will.”Defeat spamboats or try and die.”

Both Musk and the Cubans are pro-Tocain. Kasturi is often referred to as the Dogfather. In August last year, both were very dogecoin “Strong”In order to pay. Cuba’s NBA team, Dallas Mavericks, adopts DOGE for commercials and the Shark Tank star also encouraged people to get involved in the sport. crypto via dogecoin.