May 01, 2022 0 Comments
Libyan crisis and differences in the Security Council: One more leg to the petition

Current tenure of Petition It ended on April 30 in Libya, but for the fourth time, it was extended for only three months due to the non-appointment of a new special envoy. This is a prerequisite set by Moscow to extend the mission to one year.

Since the resignation of Kazan Salameh, the final special envoy in March 2020, there has not even been any leading unity in the Libyan file. Washington has opposed a number of nominations, including the Algerian Ramdane Lamamra or Ghana Hanna Tete. In January 2021, Jan Gopis was accepted, but he resigned nine months later and shortly before the scheduled presidential and assembly election date in December. In the end the election did not take place.

U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Williams is second in command to this task, acting first as Special Envoy and later as Special Adviser to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. A character who does not give him the same uniqueness and hinders his efforts.

The UN has been working to organize elections to bring the country out of an interim period that has lasted since 2011. Works through his mission. No new polling date has been determined to date.

