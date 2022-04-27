Why temperature control is important in care homes

Care and nursing homes are often a safe haven for many older people. Not only do they provide them with the additional services they may need, they’re also a great place for them to be around others from a social and wellbeing perspective.

Whether they’ve decided to make the move because simple tasks like cooking and even being mobile are getting more difficult, or they just want to be among people, there are a number of facilities such as temperature control, that are vital in these settings.

Seniors feel the cold

As we get older, our skin gradually becomes thinner. This is one of the main reasons why seniors feel the cold more. Even a one or two degree change can easily be felt. It’s important that care homes have a temperature controlled environment so rooms and facilities can be kept at a reasonable climate.

Whether there’s one for the entire home or individual rooms, it may be worth setting a minimum temperature across the board, that way it can’t be made too cold by mistake!

They’re much less mobile

Were you ever told as a child to run around or do star jumps to keep warm? Unfortunately, when you get older, you’re a lot less mobile than you used to be! With mobility being a key issue for the silver generation, it’s much more difficult for them to get up and go, raising their heart rate to get their blood pumping to help stave off the cold.

They’re more at risk

Not only do the elderly feel the cold much more and easier, but they also have weaker immune systems too. This means that keeping warm in a nursing or care home has a direct impact on residents getting poorly. With a greater risk of getting a cold, flu or even developing pneumonia, it’s vital their rooms and community spaces are kept at a reasonable temperature.

What can care homes do?

As a facility, care and nursing homes should be investing in complete heating systems that support the ever changing needs of the elderly. Not only that, but they should also look into air conditioning systems too. Before you install anything, it’s important to get a good reading of airflow and ventilation to see what type of system you may need to implement. You can do this by using tools such as an anemometer.