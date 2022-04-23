Home Economy Video. What is this mysterious white cloud seen in the sky over Alsace?

Video. What is this mysterious white cloud seen in the sky over Alsace?

Apr 23, 2022

By Writing in Strasbourg
Like Alsace and other parts of France, people saw a mysterious white cloud in the sky. (© Twitter screenshot)

At 10 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022, Internet users saw a strange cloud in the sky. Alsace.

An event is also found in other parts of France such as Picardy or Auvergne. But what is it?

A SpaceX rocket

Unfortunately for some, the device seen is not an alien craft.

@ Ceyli.68

This is what the ball moves

ஒலி Original Sound – Seyli.68

In this case, it’s the question of the second phase of the Falcon 9 rocket from the American company Elon Musk, SpaceX.

The latter was launched that evening in Florida (USA) as part of the Starling mission.

Videos: Currently on Actu

A “de-orbiting” maneuver was carried out on France to prevent the rocket from remaining in orbit around the Earth, Météo Franc-Comtoise explains.

This process of burning the rocket engine for a few minutes emits several tons of gas. What caused this mysterious cloud in the sky.

