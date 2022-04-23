Video. What is this mysterious white cloud seen in the sky over Alsace?

Strasbourg News See my news

Like Alsace and other parts of France, people saw a mysterious white cloud in the sky. (© Twitter screenshot)

At 10 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022, Internet users saw a strange cloud in the sky. Alsace.

An event is also found in other parts of France such as Picardy or Auvergne. But what is it?

A SpaceX rocket

Unfortunately for some, the device seen is not an alien craft.

In this case, it’s the question of the second phase of the Falcon 9 rocket from the American company Elon Musk, SpaceX.

The latter was launched that evening in Florida (USA) as part of the Starling mission.

A “de-orbiting” maneuver was carried out on France to prevent the rocket from remaining in orbit around the Earth, Météo Franc-Comtoise explains.

This process of burning the rocket engine for a few minutes emits several tons of gas. What caused this mysterious cloud in the sky.

