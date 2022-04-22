Release of the 10th edition of the Arabic Literature Prize

The Arab World Organization (IMA) and the Jean-Luc Lagardère Foundation announced on Wednesday that applications for the 10th edition of the Prize for Arabic Literature, one of the rare French awards to distinguish the work of Arabic literature, begin.

Created in 2013 and awarded 10,000 euros, the Prize for Arabic Literature promotes the work of a writer from the Arab League (a collection of novels or short stories), written in Arabic and translated into French (or written directly into French) and served on September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Self-published between.

Selection of six to eight finalists will be announced in early September. Selected works will be submitted to the members of the jury – eminent personalities from the media, arts and culture world and experts from the Arab world – who will meet to nominate the winner and nominate the organizers. A message ..

Founded by the Jean-Luc Lagardère Foundation and the Arab World Organization, the Arabic Literature Prize was awarded in 2013 to Jabbour Douaihy (Lebanon), in 2015 to Mohammed Hasan Alwan (Saudi Arabia), and in 2016 to Inam Kachachi (Iraq). ), For his novel The Celestial Bodies in 2019 by Mohammed Abdel Nabi (Egypt), in 2020 by Abtolaziz Baraka Zakin (Sudan) and in 2021 by Joka Alharti (Oman). The deadline for applications is June 30, 2022. For works scheduled to be published after June 30, 2022, publishers may, initially, only send resources to the Foundation.

It should be remembered that the Arab World Organization is designed to foster strong and lasting connections between cultures, to foster genuine dialogue between the Arab world, France and Europe. This diverse place is a privileged place for the development of cultural projects, often designed in collaboration with companies, creators and thinkers from the Arab world.

The Arab world body is firmly rooted in the present. Its purpose is to reflect all the forces of the Arab world. It wants to mark its unique place in the landscape of cultural institutions. No other institution in the world offers a wide range of events related to Arab countries.

Every day IMAs allow the general public to face this single and bubble world of debates, seminars, seminars, conferences, dance performances, concerts, movies, books, meetings, language courses, major studies, major exhibitions.

