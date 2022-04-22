Home Science An unfavorable trend has been confirmed, but there is good news

An unfavorable trend has been confirmed, but there is good news

Apr 22, 2022 0 Comments
An unfavorable trend has been confirmed, but there is good news

Friday, April 22, 2022 10:40 am – When you think about the weekends from the beginning of spring, do you think they were mostly ugly? Well, this is not just a look! Fortunately, this unfavorable trend can finally leave us.

Rainfall in the foreground

From the beginning of spring, the weekend settings are unfavorable for good weather. They followed each other and were accompanied by different types of rain. When rain, snow or even snow call themselves, it is hard to get a satisfying look of spring!

Weekend

Again and again … rain

Be sure to continue this feeling this weekend. A pre-system will drop temporary rain in the province on Saturday. Rainfall will continue as part of the landscape until Sunday. There is good news: Sunday will see a clear, after another day, if we are in northwestern and southern Quebec, it will be marked by numerous clouds. The center and east will benefit from more sunlight on Saturday. The temperature is slightly higher than on weekends.

Weekend 1

Disappointing finale

Although all weekends in April are less than seasonal and cloudy, the last weekend on April 30 will be similar. Cold will dominate as snow and rain are expected on Saturday.

Weekend 5

See also: If we want a decent summer, here’s what needs to change

See also  NASA has revealed what the sunset will look like on Mars

You May Also Like

Test de personnalité : comment vous asseyez-vous ? Répondez et découvrez votre véritable personnalité

How do you sit? Answer and discover your true personality, incredible!

Illustration d'onde gravitationnelle secouant l'espace-temps. © akkmesterke, Adobe Stock

A new technique for detecting them by gamma rays

Le Cern remet en marche son accélérateur de particules

CERN restarts its particle accelerator

Hubble fête ses 32 ans cette année. Ici, il a photographié l'amas de galaxies HGC40. © Nasa, ESA, STScI, Alyssa Pagan

Incredible melee of galaxies photographed by Hubble

humanité civilisation type I

Researchers predict when humanity will become a type I civilization

Test visuel : choisissez un mandala et découvrez ce que l'avenir vous réserve.

Select a “mandala” and find out what the future holds for you

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.