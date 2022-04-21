Top Content Marketing Tips to Grow Your Business

The world of marketing revolves around one thing, and that is content. The right piece of content can grow your business and take it to a whole new level of success.

But why? Why does content matter so much when it comes to growing a business? Well, here is the answer!

The importance of content

There was a time when “content” meant text. But this is no longer the scenario. Today, we have so many different types of content, such as images, videos, and GIFs.

There are many different purposes for content, but the primary one is to disseminate the message. Every business has a message to convey that helps them attract their target audience. Be it through a video or text, every business sends a message to the world using a piece of content.

If the message is not structured precisely, it will not only affect the reputation of the business but also repel the audience. That’s why having the right piece of content for your business is extremely important.

It helps your business connect to its target audience and distributes a persuasive message.

Now, the challenge is developing a content marketing strategy. To grow your business, you will need a strong content marketing strategy in which everything related to content will be decided. Building a content marketing strategy is not an easy task. In addition to other factors, it takes a lot of brainstorming and time to create a good strategy.

So, does this imply that you can’t create a good content marketing strategy? Obviously, no. no! Here are some tips you can consider if you want to develop an effective content marketing strategy. So, let’s go!

Tips to build an effective content marketing strategy

Here are some tips that will contribute to the development of an effective and persuasive content marketing strategy and result in business growth.

Know your audience

The very first thing that you need to take into consideration is your audience. What kind of audience do you want to target? Is it teenagers, working professionals, or entrepreneurs?

All these things matter because, based on your audience, the tone, words, and structure of your content will be decided. Obviously, a cosmetic brand targeting teenage girls cannot communicate with its audience in a formal manner. There should be some spark and energy in the content that can connect with the audience. However, you cannot expect the same when it comes to the content of a legal firm as it is supposed to be formal.

You first need to understand your audience, what they want and how they want it. Only then you will be able to grow your business through content marketing.

In addition, language also matters a lot. Let’s say you are targeting the entire USA. In such a case, you cannot use advanced English because there are many immigrants in the USA who cannot understand advanced English. You have to be very easy and simple with your language so that your entire target audience can understand what your brand is trying to say.

Hook your audience

A special piece of content always has a hook, which makes it special, and if your content does not have one, then you are missing out on something major.

So, what is a hook? Just as the name suggests, a hook is the part of content that grabs the attention of the audience. A hook can be anything, a word play, a concept, or anything that makes the audience check out the content once more.

You need to find a unique hook for your business that hooks your audience in a way they can’t leave without making the purchase. We do not want to give you any high hopes, so we are going to tell you right away that creating hooks is not easy. Which makes a lot of sense because a hook can take your business to a next level, so you have to struggle with it a little bit.

Do not think that you will get 50% on the advertisement banner and you will attract the attention of your audience because this is not going to happen. There are billions of businesses who are offering the same or even better discount. Select a USP and create a hook. And trust us, once you find the right hook for your business, you will not have to worry about grabbing the attention of your customers.

Consider SEO

Search engine optimization is an integral part of your online presence. If your business is online but not visible to your audience, then what would be the point of having a website or online business listing?

And also, if you are not focusing on your business’s online presence, then you are failing to connect to thousands of people online who would actually be interested in your business. You need to focus on SEO if you want to enhance your business’s online presence and reach.

Just like any other online marketing area, SEO requires content to dominate the front Search Engine Result Page (SERP). You need to write SEO friendly content, and there are a few things we would like to tell you about it.

Make sure to use headings and subheadings properly because H1, H2 and H3 tags help the search engine understand the content better.

Transition words are important because they make the content more readable, which contributes to a good ranking on SERP.

Keywords should be placed properly in the title, headings, subheadings, and body. You need to stuff the keywords while keeping the content relevant.

The length of the content also matters a lot. Search engines for lengthy content that has a lot of relevant information.

SEO friendly content can be extremely beneficial if you want to grow your business online and make it more visible to your target audience. Search engine-friendly content should always be a part of your website so that your business website can look more relevant and valuable to the search engine.

Avoid using the passive voice.

Before we talk about it. Below are two sentences, and you have to choose the one you like.

“I’m Lovin’ It” or “It is being loved by me.”

We guess your answer is in the first sentence, right? Imagine if McDonald’s had chosen the second one. Wouldn’t it be so repelling?

The passive voice is not as engaging as the active voice. People will not show much interest in your content if you have used a lot of passive voice in it. Moreover, passive voice is not the best option for you if your target audience is not highly advanced in language or has a good grip on grammar, as it could lead to a lot of confusion when being decoded by the audience. Active voice would be perfect to grow your small business.

The conclusion

A well-structured and persuasive piece of content can change the entire game for your business and that’s why it is important to add content marketing to your business growth strategies. It will not just bring more leads, but also build a good reputation in the market. There are a lot of advantages to using good content online for your business promotion. However, you need to make sure to come up with unique content ideas that will make your business stand out and be the best. You can grow your small business using an effective and persuasive piece of content. Content marketing has the power to take your business to the next level. All it demands is a bit of intelligence and creativity.