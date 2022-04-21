The strange light found on the edge of the universe?

Decryption – If the signal is confirmed, the farthest galaxy ever identified will emit surprisingly powerful ultraviolet radiation.

The universe is extraordinarily large. Very large light, but very fast object that is there, propagates there at the speed of a neural snail. For example, a photon takes eight minutes to reach us from the Sun, four years to reach a nearby star (Proxima Centauri), and more than 200,000 years to cross our galaxy from side to side. So when you look at the sun, you see it as it was eight minutes ago; Proxima Centauri, Was four years ago. Most of the stars visible to the naked eye in the sky take you back a few hundred to a few thousand years. It’s nothing more. Since light from our nearby Andromeda galaxy took 2.5 million years to reach us, we see it as it was 2.5 million years ago.

You understand: the greater the distance that separates us from an object, the more we look to the past. This is