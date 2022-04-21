Super Bowl 2022: At what time and on what channel can the event be watched?

This is a real tradition in the United States. Every year, the Super Bowl, which closes the NFL season, attracts millions of spectators. This season, the Los Angeles Rams face Cincinnati Bengal at Sophie Stadium in England. Find out all the information about this shock schedule and broadcast.
The Rams won the NFC conference final 20-17 against the San Francisco 49ers, after beating Tampa Bay Buchanan in the playoffs for Legend Tom Brady’s last carrier game. (Check out the best moments of this match again in the video) The surprise Bengalis of this 2021-2022 NFL season. In fact, after a disappointing season, Cincinnati overcame all odds to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Conference Final (Video summary of the match)
Super Bowl is a unique show with a traditional half-time show. In 2021, Canadian singer The Weekend hosted a concert during the 55th Super Bowl break. This year, for the first time in history, it’s time for rap to reunite with 5 legendary artists: Dr. Tray, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blizz.
Super Bowl 2022 will be broadcast live for free Team channel. Grégory Ascher and his guests will air at 11:50 pm and the match will start at 12:30 pm. Bein Sports, a paid channel, will broadcast the meeting.
Super Bowl LVI TV Schedule
Fit : Cincinnati Bengals – Los Angeles Rams
Arena : Sophie Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles County)
Date : Monday, February 14, 2022
Hrs : Kick-off 00:30 (French time)
Chain : Team channel (Broadcast at 11:50 pm) and beIN Sports1