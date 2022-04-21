Super Bowl 2022: At what time and on what channel can the event be watched?

The Rams won the NFC conference final 20-17 against the San Francisco 49ers, after beating Tampa Bay Buchanan in the playoffs for Legend Tom Brady’s last carrier game. (Check out the best moments of this match again in the video) The surprise Bengalis of this 2021-2022 NFL season. In fact, after a disappointing season, Cincinnati overcame all odds to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Conference Final (Video summary of the match)