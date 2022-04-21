Home Sports Super Bowl 2022: At what time and on what channel can the event be watched?

Super Bowl 2022: At what time and on what channel can the event be watched?

Apr 21, 2022 0 Comments
Super Bowl 2022: At what time and on what channel can the event be watched?

This is a real tradition in the United States. Every year, the Super Bowl, which closes the NFL season, attracts millions of spectators. This season, the Los Angeles Rams face Cincinnati Bengal at Sophie Stadium in England. Find out all the information about this shock schedule and broadcast.

The Rams won the NFC conference final 20-17 against the San Francisco 49ers, after beating Tampa Bay Buchanan in the playoffs for Legend Tom Brady’s last carrier game. (Check out the best moments of this match again in the video) The surprise Bengalis of this 2021-2022 NFL season. In fact, after a disappointing season, Cincinnati overcame all odds to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Conference Final (Video summary of the match)

Super Bowl is a unique show with a traditional half-time show. In 2021, Canadian singer The Weekend hosted a concert during the 55th Super Bowl break. This year, for the first time in history, it’s time for rap to reunite with 5 legendary artists: Dr. Tray, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blizz.

Super Bowl 2022 will be broadcast live for free Team channel. Grégory Ascher and his guests will air at 11:50 pm and the match will start at 12:30 pm. Bein Sports, a paid channel, will broadcast the meeting.

Super Bowl LVI TV Schedule

Fit : Cincinnati Bengals – Los Angeles Rams
Arena : Sophie Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles County)
Date : Monday, February 14, 2022
Hrs : Kick-off 00:30 (French time)
Chain : Team channel (Broadcast at 11:50 pm) and beIN Sports1

See also  MLP: Seven Yankees affected, they all defeated Race the same way

You May Also Like

The Best Apps for Sports Betting

About the 56th Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals

About the 56th Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals

Tom Brady, the greatest player in American football history, has announced his retirement

Tom Brady, the greatest player in American football history, has announced his retirement

The media announcement of the retirement of American football star Tom Brady has caused confusion

The media announcement of the retirement of American football star Tom Brady has caused confusion

Before the NFL Finals, understand all about the rules of American football

Before the NFL Finals, understand all about the rules of American football

American Football: No NFL Team Like Icon Colin Copernicus

American Football: No NFL Team Like Icon Colin Copernicus

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.